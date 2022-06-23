Kate Bush Talks About Making the ‘Hounds of Love’ Album With ‘Running Up That Hill’ in 1985

With the resurgence of the song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, which was featured the fourth season of Stranger Things, the BBC released a 1985 Whistle Test interview with musician Kate Bush. Bush spoke with Richard Skinner about making the album Hounds of Love, which includes the song.

Kate Bush joins Whistle Test’s Richard Skinner to discuss the making of her fifth album Hounds of Love, which features singles Running Up That Hill, The Big Sky and Cloudbusting.

They also released an earlier interview Bush did with Michael Aspel in 1978.