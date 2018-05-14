A Lilting Cover of the Classic Elvis Presley Song ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ Played on a Kalimba

While hanging out in his backyard with his beloved dog Maple in October 2017, the very talented multi-instrumentalist AcousticTrench played a beautifully lilting cover of the classic Elvis Presley song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on a 17-key kalimba (also known as a mbira or thumb piano).

The Kalimba sounds like a little music box and Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love felt like a perfect fit for this instrument.

In early 2018, Trench played a tinkly version of “La Vie en Rose” by Edith Piaf on kalimba while Maple stood out in the snow.

And in 2016, Trench covered on kalimba, the Blink 182 song “All the Small Things” while Maple played in the leaves.