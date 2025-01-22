A Unique Cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ Performed on Recycled Household Items

The French musical Les Fo’Plafonds performed a unique cover of the classic Depeche Mode song “Just Can’t Get Enough” on pots, pans, tubes, whistling tea kettles, a refrigerator and squeaky toys. Each instrument used has been recycled in one form or another.

(translated) Everything here is music… everything is in tune, everything is transformed. The street and its elements have a second life, and sometimes even more! Nothing is thrown away, everything is reclaimed, and that’s how instrucs are created.

Other Performances by Les Fo’Plafonds

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

