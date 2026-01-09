Some of the World’s Strangest Canned Foods
Tom Blank of Weird History Food looked at some of the strangest canned food creations from around the world.
As a people, we have made some pretty great technological strides. The wheel, the printing press, the camera – all of them a great benefit to the entire human race. One that maybe doesn’t get spoken about enough though, is canned food. And much like the aforementioned advances, we’ve done some pretty strange stuff with it.
The list includes a Burger Meister canned cheeseburger (Europe), canned haggis (Scotland), the Candwich canned peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (US), canned spotted dick (UK), canned whole roast chickens (US), canned brown bread, canned Salisbury steak (US), and several more.