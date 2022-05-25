Comedian Talks About the Joys of Having a Baby With Another Version of Herself

Comedian Julie Nolke, who occasionally visits her past self from the present among other things, engaged in a conversation with another version of herself (now named Lisa) about Lisa’s new baby. At first, Julie had no desire to talk about the baby but felt that she had to due to social norms. Lisa was fine talking about other things.

Julie: Guess we gotta talk about the baby Lisa: Or we can talk about other things. J: No, it’s not socially acceptable. So we’ll talk about the baby. Is it sleeping through the night? And how much does he eat? Poop consistency, blah, blah, blah. L: Yes, those are all things I have an opinion on.

As soon as they ran out of polite conversation, Lisa brought out the baby and put him into Julie’s arms. Julie was surprised by her response to the infant.

Julie: I wanna squeeze him. Lisa: I know. J: Why do I wanna squeeze him? L: I don’t know, it doesn’t make sense. Smell him. J: What? L: Just smell him, trust me. J: Oh, what is that? L: Baby smell. J: Oh my God, that’s intoxicating…I want one. ..I want one so bad. Oh, what is happening? L: I don’t know, it’s a biological thing, I guess.

Nolke and comedian Ryan George also amusingly portrayed the first couple to ever have a baby.