Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn of ‘Better Call Saul’ Discuss Some Interesting Fan Interactions

Better Call Saul actors Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) sat down with New York Magazine for an interview during which they spoke about some of the more interesting fans with whom they’ve had interaction. Banks shared that people thought that he was scary, while Seehorn noted how much appreciation her character received for doing menial legal tasks.

…a lot of lawyers do come up to me and they’re excited about the moments that they show Kim doing grunt work. I have quite a few people that love seeing her have to highlight things. It’s so weird to think about how lovely it is to just to say somebody worked hard and to show it and not just say it.