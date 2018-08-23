Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn of ‘Better Call Saul’ Discuss Some Interesting Fan Interactions

by at on

Better Call Saul actors Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) sat down with New York Magazine for an interview during which they spoke about some of the more interesting fans with whom they’ve had interaction. Banks shared that people thought that he was scary, while Seehorn noted how much appreciation her character received for doing menial legal tasks.

…a lot of lawyers do come up to me and they’re excited about the moments that they show Kim doing grunt work. I have quite a few people that love seeing her have to highlight things. It’s so weird to think about how lovely it is to just to say somebody worked hard and to show it and not just say it.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP