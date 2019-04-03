Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly Spot Approaching White Joggers While Working the Night’s Watch at the Wall

Robot Chicken has jumped into the building anticipation over the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones with a hilarious animated spoof in which Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly engage in a conversation at The Wall. As they see a threat approaching, Samwell wonders aloud if White Walkers were approaching. Jon Snow quickly looks out and proclaims that its just white joggers.

They run in packs, or what they call pace groups. They stop at water stations along the way for energy drinks for electrolytes. …We have to run Sam, daily runs…then and only then Sam, do we stand a chance of placing in the top ten for our age groups. Do you want to train with me Sam?

Later on, the men of the Night’s Watch have a bit of fun poking at Jon Snow with a sharp knife and reciting “For the Watch” until a younger man decides to change the rhetoric a little.