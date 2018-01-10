Laughing Squid

Musician Plays Each Role of the Multi-Track Pink Floyd Song ‘Money’ With Just an Acoustic Guitar

by at on

Musician Jon Hart performs amazing fingerstyle covers of multi-track songs with just himself and his guitar. Amongst the songs he’s covered are “Money” by Pink Floyd, “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and “Three Little Birds/One Love” by Bob Marley. Hart amazingly covers each instrumental role (bass line, rhythm and percussion) with use of a sound hole pickup and the variety of sounds emitted by knocking and slapping on the hollowed wood of an acoustic guitar.

