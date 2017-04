The hilariously earnest John Oliver devoted some of his time on Last Week Tonight to recreate the iconic HBO introductory. Joining Oliver in this attempt were stars from other HBO series such as Girls, Westworld, Game of Thrones, Ballers, Silicon Valley and Veep, all appearing very much in character.

What is the point of this whole concept? Nobody tunes into HBO for the static. …That is not a beloved sound. No one says “Oh, yeah. HBO, you know, that one that does the–“