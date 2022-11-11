A Man Learns to Skateboard For a Very Good Reason in a Heartwarming 2022 John Lewis Christmas Ad

British department store John Lewis, who is known for its wonderfully creative annual Christmas adverts, shared their heartwarming video for Christmas 2022. It shows a man clumsily but unashamedly learning how to skateboard with the encouragement of his wife, and for a very good reason.

It’s the things we do that mean the most.

This year’s advert was made in partnership with Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland under the Happier Futures umbrella and focused on UK children in foster care.

This Christmas it’s about what we do that matters most. That’s why we used our advert this Christmas to highlight an issue close to hearts, so that together, we can be a force for positive change for a generation of young people growing up in care or who have experienced being in care. We want every young person to feel valued and seen and have the same opportunity for a happier Christmas and a happier future.

Here’s the story behind the advert.

As it turns out, Puddles Pity Party and Postmodern Jukebox provided the soundtrack with a melancholy rendition of the Blink-182 song “All the Small Things”. They previously performed this wonderful version in 2017.