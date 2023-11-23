‘Little’ Joe Pesci Sings ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ by The Beatles on 1968 Cover Album

Joe Pesci is not only a great actor, but, according to his 1968 cover album Little Joe Sure Can Sing. Included on the album is a really wonderful cover of the classic Beatles song “Got To Get You Into My Life”, two years after the song was released. Pesci released the album under the stage name “Joe Ritchie”.

Discovered by “Jack Lewis” at the “Palm Garden” in New York’s Harlem. Released under the stage name “Joe Ritchie”. Front cover and labels state artist is “Little Joe”.

He also covered “The Fool On the Hill”, also by The Beatles and “To Love Somebody” by The Bee Gees.

Here’s the rest of the album.

via Boing Boing