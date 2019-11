During a team interview about an upcoming match with Bath, British rugby player Joe Marler of The Harlequins talked about “getting back on the horse”. In the middle of this staid analogy, Marler hilariously began doing an impression of what the horse might say in a “slightly Irish” accent.

