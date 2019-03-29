Constellations, Fine Mists of Water and Projected Light Interact to Create Sparkling Geometric Shapes in the Air

Belgian artist Joanie Lemercier (previously) has created the large scale installation “Constellations”, which incorporates fine mists of water from a high-pressure hose with projected light to send sparkling geometric shapes up into the air.

“Constellations” is an audio visual installation. Light is projected on invisible water particles to form shapes and intangible structures in the air. It’s an abstract journey through geometric structures formed by the universe. The project will tour in light festivals and public spaces around the world.

via Colossal