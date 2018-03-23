Katie Couric Accompanies a Nervous Jimmy Kimmel to His Very First Colonoscopy

In support of the Stand Up To Cancer movement, a newly 50 year old Jimmy Kimmel decided this was the year for him to get his first colonoscopy. The nervous host recruited journalist and talk show host Katie Couric to accompany him to the appointment. Couric has been a spokeswoman for colon cancer awareness since the death of her husband Jay Monahan in 1998. Couric televised her own colonoscopy in March of 2000, so she was very happy to accommodate Kimmel’s unusual request.

Couric later spoke about the experience from her point of view.

Here’s footage from Katie Couric’s televised colonoscopy in March 2000.