Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Join Aerosmith in a Rousing School Instrument Cover of ‘Walk This Way’

While appearing on The Tonight Show, members of Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford) joined musical forces with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a rousing classroom instrument interpretation of their classic rock song “Walk This Way”.
Aerosmith joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform their hit “Walk This Way” with classroom instruments. See the full instrument list below:
Steven Tyler – Vocals, Apple Shaker, Orange Shaker, Harmonica
Jimmy Fallon – Vocals, Bass Drum, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block
Joe Perry – Vocals, Ukulele
Tom Hamilton – Vocals, Tambourine
Joey Kramer – Vocals, Fisher Price Drum
Brad Whitford – Vocals, Maraca
Questlove – Hand clappers, Kazoo
Kamal Gray – Xylophone
James Poyser – Melodica
Captain Kirk – Ukulele
Tuba Gooding Jr. – Kazoo, Shoe Shaker, Pineapple Shaker
Mark Kelley – Kazoo
Stro – Bongos
Black Thought – Vocals, Shoe Shaker
It! Is! Happening! @Aerosmith, @TheRoots, and Jimmy rock out with Tonight Show Classroom Instruments on Wednesday's show!! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/5oAZsIOsFV
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 11, 2018