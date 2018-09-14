Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Join Aerosmith in a Rousing School Instrument Cover of ‘Walk This Way’

It! Is! Happening! @Aerosmith , @TheRoots , and Jimmy rock out with Tonight Show Classroom Instruments on Wednesday's show!! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/5oAZsIOsFV

Aerosmith joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform their hit “Walk This Way” with classroom instruments. See the full instrument list below:

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.