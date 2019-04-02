Laughing Squid

Jim Jarmusch Assembles an All-Star Cast for His Deadpan Zombie Movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

The Dead Don’t Die is a upcoming deadpan zombie film by legendary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch that features an all-star cast. Included in this amazing list of actors is Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, and Tom Waits.

The Dead Don’t Die is scheduled for release on June 14, 2019.





