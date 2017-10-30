Jibo, An Expressive Digital Assistant That Builds Relationships, Takes Photos and Cracks Jokes

Jibo is a digital assistant that, like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, is always-on with a listening capability to answer questions, search the Internet, set alarms and play music. What makes Jibo different is a video screen, an embedded camera that uses facial and voice technology to recall personal interactions with specific individuals. Jibo is also very social, using expressive movement to make a point and even crack a few jokes on-demand. Jibo is available for purchase through the company website for a ship date of November 13, 2017.
Jibo is powered by face and voice recognition technology, so he remembers people and builds real relationships with everyone he meets. And thanks to our team of character designers (and his 3-axis motor system), he’s got the moves to match the personality. He’ll perk up when you say something, or do a 360 spin… just to show you he can.