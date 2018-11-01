Laughing Squid

A Short Film About the Playful Movement of Hands

In the short animated film “Hands”, filmmaker Jesper Lindborg has captured the tactile satisfaction that a pair of hands represent in various ASMR situations such as running fingers through sand, clapping while covered in glue and tangled up in ribbons. The film is beautifully accompanied with an original soundtrack by Mount Audio.

The focus lay in key-frame animation to mimic the intricate movements of a hand, and with texturing to capture a realistic look of the skin. Adding a layer of simulation I experimented with various substances to create moments of curiosity and playfulness.

