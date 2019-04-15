‘Jerry Pulls the Strings’, A Bizarre 1938 Promotional Film That Uses Marionettes to Explain the Coffee Trade

‘

The promotional film “Jerry Pulls the Strings” is a bizarre, if not biased, look at the coffee trade told entirely by marionettes. The film was made in 1938 by the American Can Company in order to educate the public as to why the canning of items such as coffee was so important to the American way of life.

