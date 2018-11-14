The Oddly Beautiful Results of a Colorful Blob of Jello Struck by a Tennis Racket Shown in Super Slow Motion

In 2015, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of the Slo Mo Guys, filmed themselves in super slow motion hitting blobs of jelly (jello) with a tennis racket. The pair decided to revisit this trick, this time using more colorful blobs of rainbow gelatin, which turned into multi-hued serpentine bits after a strike of the racket. This oddly beautiful event was filmed at 12,500fps and 6000fps on their Phantom v2640.

Rainbow Jelly Tennis! Gav and Dan take a revisit slower and colourful-er. Dan also got way more annoyed than he did the first time. Success all round.