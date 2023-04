Photographer Weaves Women Into the Land With Garments Made Out of Items From Nature

Artist Jeanne Simmons spoke to 60 Second Docs about her photo series that weaves the land with female bodies using natural garments and styles. This includes skirts made of grass and seaweed, a dress made of ivy, corsets made of bark, wheat hair extensions, and a cocoon made of soft grass.

My core belief is that we are part of nature. I often incorporate women into the landscape …I’m just trying to elevate women and the natural world we’re part of. The very fabric of the natural world.