Jay Leno Drives the Restored Original 1977 Pontiac Firebird From ‘The Rockford Files’

Jay Leno of Jay Leno’s Garage spoke with Pat McKinney, the owner of the iconic 1977 Pontiac Firebird that was driven by James Garner in the classic television series The Rockford Files. McKinney shared how he acquired the car and lovingly restored it to original condition.

This Firebird belongs to Pat McKinney, who has done an incredible job preserving it in its original glory. Pat joins me in the garage to share how he acquired this iconic ride and the painstaking efforts to keep it just as it was when it roared across our TV screens.

Leno was particularly excited about this car, as he was a big fan of the show.

Every now and then, a car comes along that’s more than just a machine—it’s a piece of history. That’s exactly what we’ve got here: the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Esprit from The Rockford Files. If you were a fan of the show like I was, you remember this car wasn’t just a prop—it was practically a character alongside James Garner.

A Compilation of the Car From the Show

It turns out that McKinney has owned three different Firebirds driven by Garner. McKinney talked about this and the color of the cars while appearing on The Richard Piet Show podcast.

Thanks Chip Beale!