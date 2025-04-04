A Tiny Suzuki Twin Kei Car Is Transformed Into a Little Tykes Cozy Coupe for Adults

A spokesman for The Car Zoo in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England, shared how they painstakingly restored a tiny Suzuki Twin Kei Car and then painted it just like a classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. They matched the colors of the toy car and the structure inside and out, and even added the identifying stickers.

This is our attempt of creating the Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. We used a Suzuki twin Kei car we’ve modified all the outside and all the inside as close as we possibly could to make it look like a real life version of it.

Driving the Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Car

A Sneak Peak Before It Was Finished