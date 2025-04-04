Inside a Stunning Cave Home Above Mexico City That Incorporates Nature Into Its Flowing Design

Architectural Digest visited architect Javier Senosiain of Aquitectura Organica at Casa Orgánica, his gorgeous 1984 cave home that overlooks Mexico City.

Senosiain, who is known for his unique style that incorporates nature with flowing curves, talked about how he fell in love with architecture as a child, how he crafted this stunning home for himself and his family, and how he likens the structure to the human body.

This harmony is demonstrated in how the home’s mesmerizing structure curves through the environment like a cave or a burrow, allowing the earth to grow over and around it. A true feat in organic architecture, join Senosiain as he takes you through how he came to design such a unique space.