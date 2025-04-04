Actor Ke Huy Quan Answers Questions About ‘Love Hurts’ While Cuddling Adorable Pug Puppies

Actor Ke Huy Quan sat for an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb to talk about his newly released movie Love Hurts while playing with adorable pug puppies, each of whom eventually all crowded into his lap.

In between furry cuddles, Quan talked about being a child actor, his return to the craft as an adult, working with so many talented people, his favorite selfies, and reuniting with fellow Goonies star Sean Astin.

