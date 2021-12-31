How Determined Detailers Deep Cleaned a Classic Pontiac Firebird That Was Flooded With Hardened Mud

RJ Wagner and Brent Dicesare of WD Detailing in Cleveland, Ohio showed how they deep cleaned a Pontiac WS6 Firebird that had been flooded with mud and debris that dried and hardened into every part of the car.

The car had come from Kentucky and, although it would never again be driveable, it was valuable for parts. With this in mind, the men used every tool in their detailing arsenal to make each and every part of the vehicle gleam like new.

Today, we tackle the interior of the muddiest WS6 Firebird EVER. This car was in a flood thus letting a ton of mud in and we wanted to see how clean we could get it so in this video we show you the satisfying process of deep cleaning it!

The car was eventually able to run, but it certainly wasn’t street legal by any means.

They also narrated the video for Insider.

