Kevin Bacon Shares His Ideal Last Meal While Answering Questions About His Career

Kevin Bacon sat down with Josh Scherer of Mythical Kitchen to share what would be his ideal “last meal” while talking about the origins of his long acting career, his marriage with Kyra Sedgwick, the joy he finds with intense flavors and intense roles, living on a farm and the ongoing meme of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon”.

Kevin Bacon eats his last meal.

The meal consisted of several courses. The first course was wood fired pizza, broccoli rabe, and fish tacos with wine. The second course consisted of a Philly cheesesteak and a beer. The third course featured a Wagyu beef burger, French toast, and a “good ass” salad. And the final course was a banana cake with chocolate frosting plus a peanut butter candy Tastykake. According to Bacon, these meals are symbolic of his outlook on life.

….this meal you see things as, as metaphors are representational of, of, bigger kind of ideas and I think that’s a a good way to oftentimes look at the world…. We try to find some sort of human connection. ….So often we are really focused on the things that separate us, right? And, and I think that. The idea of remembering that we’re all riding the same, you know, planet, try to hold onto that idea is a, is actually a positive thing.

All the leftover food from this video was donate to a very good cause.

In the spirit of minimizing food waste associated with the filming of this series, Mythical is donating to the Hollywood Food Coalition who provide daily, nourishing meals to underserved communities in the Los Angeles area.