Jake Gyllenhaal Plays a Pretentiously Inept Music Teacher in ‘John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch’

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his quick wit and comedic timing skills as the colorful, rather pretentious and incredibly inept Mr. Music in the quirky Netflix variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

The show, which stars comedian John Mulaney and a group of really smart kids who “tackle existential topics for all ages with catchy songs, comedy sketches, and special guests…”, invited Mr. Music to come and teach them about music. What they got, however, was a hilarious song and dance about “making music everywhere”.

Hey, it’s me, Sack Lunch Bunch, Mr. Music. – [Kids] Hi, Mr. Music. – And I’m here to teach you about music. – [Kids] Yay! – [Kid]I have a clarinet. – No, put away your skinny trumpet. Instruments are stupid. Because there’s music everywhere.

via The Awesomer