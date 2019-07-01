How the Continual Evolution of Realism To Abstract Expressionism Eventually Led to Jackson Pollock

Vlogger Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter takes a look at how restrictions of art of history lead to the rise abstract expressionism. This movement includes cubism, futurism, constructivism, and surrealism. Yet despite how fascinating and richly represented these styles were represented, no matter how surreal the image, Jackson Pollock created a world without lines.

Pollock’s drip paintings push abstraction to its furthest limit even in Kandinsky lines still bound recognizable shapes. In Pollock there are no shapes, no suggestions to grab on to. The line itself dancing across the canvas is set free containing nothing, separating nothing. There is no inside, no outside. Nowhere for your eyes to rest. All that remains is energy wild emotional energy that peers into you not the other way around.