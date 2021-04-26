Jack Black Hilariously Transforms Into Captain America

After an injection, the ever-comical Jack Black hilariously transformed himself into his own version of Captain America. Black, who was dressed in a mask and a rather skimpy American flag bathing suit, happily flung his shield while unselfconsciously preening and knocking down stuff around his yard.

Black also transformed into Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Thor catching Mjölnir (Thor’s hammer).

Videographer Taylor Stephens talked about how he created and captured the dramatic “Mjölnir” shot.