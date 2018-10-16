An Uncensored Jack Black Hilariously Explains Everything That’s Listed on His Own IMDB Page

In a hilarious episode of “Funny or Die Presents IMDb Me“, an uncensored Jack Black dramatically explains everything that’s listed on his IMDB page, including his first television appearance with Lee Majors on The Fall Guy, his breakout film School of Rock and the surprising fun of playing a popular girl in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jumanji, uh I knew it was gonna be good because I read the script and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart were already attached. I was like these characters are jumping off the page and my role I know what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna play the most popular girl in high school. For some reason I know how to play that.