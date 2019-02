In a 2016 clip from The Graham Norton Show, a nervously wired Jack Black hilariously asked fellow guest Sir Elton John to identify the name of one of John’s songs using a series of distinctive grunts and hand gestures. At first, the legendary musician looked a bit puzzled by the comedian’s sudden outburst, but as Black continued on, the title became clear – the song was “Take Me to the Pilot”.

