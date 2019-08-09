Melting Ambiguous Portraits Dripping in Pastel Colors

New York artist Ivan Ilfan paints incredibly alluring portraits that are dripping with pastel colors, pairing the seductive with the innocent. The figures featured in Alfin’s works are deliberately ambiguous as his desire is to allow the viewers perspective to define the image for themselves.

This series is an exploration of the modern gaze; of ambiguous figurative paintings that are revealed and transformed within the act of the individuals’ views. These portraits are not an attempt to render physical characteristics but rather create a language of underlying sexual subtexts. Using ambiguity as a tool demands the viewer’s exploration of their psyches and provokes self-awareness.