Kung Fu Masters in China Who Practice the Painful Looking Dying Tradition Known as ‘Iron Crotch’

Kung Fu masters in the Chinese province of Henan deliberately stand in front of a swinging log that’s capped with steel in order to take a blow to the crotch while using Qigong breathing practices to allay any pain. This incredibly painful-looking practice is colloquially known as “Iron Crotch”, an ancient tradition that requires years and years of training in order to withstand both the physical and the mental anguish of such a feat.

The move involves a log, capped with a steel plate, measuring 2 metres (6ft 7in) in length and weighing 40kg (88lbs) that is swung through the air before it is smashed into the crotch area of the practitioner. …Wang Liutai, a 65-year-old kung fu master who has been practising “iron crotch” for around half a century, said the move does not hurt and has no effect on fertility if done with the right methods and sufficient practise.

Despite the popularity of martial arts, this particular practice is seeing less interest, so these masters have publicized their work by adapting their presentation and putting videos online.

That’s why Wang and his fellow masters started to actively promote their style of kung fu, adopting the swinging log device in 2016 to demonstrate the iron crotch technique where previously villagers had kicked, punched, or used bricks or sticks. Their efforts have helped them gain several new students in cities across the country who learn using social media or custom-made videos posted online.

