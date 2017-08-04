Invisible Cat Activities, A Complete-the-Picture Book Featuring Illustrated Cats Ready for Any Adventure

Invisible Cat Activities is a really fun, modern take on the traditional coloring book. Created by artist and illustrator Cate Anevski, who admittedly “spends a bit too much time looking at cats on the Internet”, this complete-the-drawing book features original illustrations of cats as blank slates onto which a person can create the wildest or mellowest feline adventures. The book is available for pre-order through Chronicle books and through Amazon for a September 5, 2017 release.

Cats lead very busy lives, and their days are full of activities not always visible to the naked eye. This irresistibly adorable complete-the-drawing book presents dozens of illustrations of cats engaged in invisible pastimes, just waiting for users to finish each scene with their creative and artistic inspiration.

images via Chronicle Books