Invisible Cat Activities, A Complete-the-Picture Book Featuring Illustrated Cats Ready for Any Adventure

Invisible Cat Activities is a really fun, modern take on the traditional coloring book. Created by artist and illustrator Cate Anevski, who admittedly “spends a bit too much time looking at cats on the Internet”, this complete-the-drawing book features original illustrations of cats as blank slates onto which a person can create the wildest or mellowest feline adventures. The book is available for pre-order through Chronicle books and through Amazon for a September 5, 2017 release.

Cats lead very busy lives, and their days are full of activities not always visible to the naked eye. This irresistibly adorable complete-the-drawing book presents dozens of illustrations of cats engaged in invisible pastimes, just waiting for users to finish each scene with their creative and artistic inspiration.

Invisible Cat D'Artangne

Invisible Cat Raised Paw Classroom

Invisible Cat Hula Skirt

images via Chronicle Books


