Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Longest Timelapse Taken From Space Features the International Space Station Circling the Earth Twice

by at on

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station, German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency shared a stunning 15 minute timelapse of the Space Station circling the planet Earth twice. This incredible footage embodies the longest continuous timelapse ever taken from space and consists of over 21,000 images moving 12.5 times faster than regular speed.

Since the very first module Zarya launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 20 November 1998, the International Space Station has delivered a whole new perspective on this planet we call home. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of international collaboration and research for the benefit of Earth with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst’s longest timelapse yet. In just under 15 minutes, this clip takes you from Tunisia across Beijing and through Australia in two trips around the world.

ESA International Space Station Over Earth Longest Timelapse



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP