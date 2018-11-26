The Longest Timelapse Taken From Space Features the International Space Station Circling the Earth Twice

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station, German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency shared a stunning 15 minute timelapse of the Space Station circling the planet Earth twice. This incredible footage embodies the longest continuous timelapse ever taken from space and consists of over 21,000 images moving 12.5 times faster than regular speed.

Since the very first module Zarya launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 20 November 1998, the International Space Station has delivered a whole new perspective on this planet we call home. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of international collaboration and research for the benefit of Earth with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst’s longest timelapse yet. In just under 15 minutes, this clip takes you from Tunisia across Beijing and through Australia in two trips around the world.