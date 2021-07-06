Spectacular Timelapses of Astronauts Going on a Spacewalk Outside of the International Space Station

Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), took spectacular timelapse footage of European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough as they went on a spacewalk outside the exterior of the International Space Station “Alpha” in order to install a new solar array.

On 16 June 2021 Thomas and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough went on a spacewalk to install a new solar array for the International Space Station. These arrays, called IROSA for ISS Roll-Out Solar Array, had to be taken from their storage area outside the Space Station and passed from spacewalker to spacewalker to the worksite.

The astronauts made a total of four spacewalks together on both June 16, 2021, and June 20, 2021.