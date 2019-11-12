Laughing Squid

The Surprising Beauty of Microscopic Insects, Isopods and Crustaceans Illuminated With Polarized Light

Biomedical scientist and microscopy enthusiast My Microscopic World created a really beautiful explanatory video that reveals the surprising beauty of various forms of tiny life as shown under a microscope that has been adapted with polarized life. These micro forms of life include insect larvae, isopods and crustaceans.

A few weeks ago, I modified my microscope to be able to use polarized light to illuminate my samples. This gives some incredibly beautiful and alien-like footage, so I of course made a video with this technique.

