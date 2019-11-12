The Surprising Beauty of Microscopic Insects, Isopods and Crustaceans Illuminated With Polarized Light

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Biomedical scientist and microscopy enthusiast My Microscopic World created a really beautiful explanatory video that reveals the surprising beauty of various forms of tiny life as shown under a microscope that has been adapted with polarized life. These micro forms of life include insect larvae, isopods and crustaceans.

A few weeks ago, I modified my microscope to be able to use polarized light to illuminate my samples. This gives some incredibly beautiful and alien-like footage, so I of course made a video with this technique.

via Miss Cellania