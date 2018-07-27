Japanese Student Creates Disturbingly Cool Superhero Figures Out of Insect and Crab Shells

???????????
A student in Osaka, Japan who goes by the name ride_hero on Twitter has posted several photos of his highly disturbing, yet really cool superhero action figures that he makes out from the shells of dead insects and crabs. One of his favorite mediums appears to be that of cicadas, which are plentiful in summer.
via SoraNews24