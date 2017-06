Polish needle artist Paulina Bartnik creates absolutely gorgeous embroidered bird brooches that are incredibly realistic. The brooches, which range in species from ravens to finches to owls, are handmade with tremendous detail paid to the delicate colors of the feathers. These and Bartnik’s other animal creations are available through her Etsy store, as they become available.

photos via Paulina Bartnik

