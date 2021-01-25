Beautiful Rendition of ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’ Performed on One of the World’s Largest Pipe Organs

Musician Jonathan Scott of the Scott Brothers Duo performed a beautiful rendition of “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg on a gorgeous pipe organ at Béla Bartók National Concert Hall in Budapest, Hungary.

Jonathan Scott performs his solo organ transcription of “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from Peer Gynt by Edvard Grieg at the organ of Béla Bartók National Concert Hall, Müpa Budapest (Palace of Arts), Hungary.

This particular pipe organ is considered to be one of the largest in the world.

As the most important symbol inside the hall, our organ combines architecture and music, connects past and present, and creates a link between musical genres and cultures. Delving the instrument’s enigmas at once entails a glimpse into engineering history and musical experience, partaken by thousands of curious visitors during concerts and organ performances.

