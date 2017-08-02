In a Heartbeat, A Young Man’s Heart Escapes His Chest to Connect Him With the One He Loves

“In a Heartbeat” by Beth David and Esteban Bravo is a charming animation about a shy young man named Sherwing who was perched in a tree and sneaking a peek at Jonathan, the guy on whom he has a crush. When Jonathan turned around at a noise, the Sherwin’s heart leaped out of his chest and made it a mission to bring the two together. At the very moment the two connect under the prying eyes of other students, the closeted Sherwin broke his heart in half, ran away and hid behind the tree. Jonathan found the hiding spot and with the other half in hand, put Sherwin’s heart back together again.

A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.

