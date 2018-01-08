New Yorkers Brave the Bitter Cold to Participate in Improv Everywhere’s 2018 No Pants Subway Ride

On Sunday, January 7th, 2018 thousands of people took off their pants on subways in cities around the world. In New York, our 17th Annual No Pants Subway Ride took place in frigid 17F degree weather and was spread out over seven meeting points and eleven subway lines.

On January 7, 2018, Improv Everywhere held their 17th annual No Pants Subway Ride in cities around the world. Brave New Yorkers who heeded their local call, braved the bitter cold from the “ bomb cyclone storm ” that hit the Northeast earlier that week without complaint.

