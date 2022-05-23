The Importance of Re-Experiencing the Pain of Past Events In Order to Move Forward in Life

The ever-insightful School of Life gently explains why it’s important to re-experience the pain behind traumatic events of the past in order to move forward with a productive life.

To be liberated from the past, we need to mourn it and for this to occur, we need to get in touch with what it actually felt like; we need to sense, in a way we may not have done for decades.

They further elaborate that just remembering them on an intellectual level will not allow for the learning and growth that comes with overcoming adversity.

We cannot continue to fly high over the past in our jet plane while high-handedly refusing to re-experience the territory we are crossing. We need to land our craft, get out and walk, inch by painful inch, through the swampy reality of the past.