A Touching Story About a Heartbroken IKEA Lamp Rescued From the Cold Dark Streets by a Little Girl

In what appears to be a continuation of the 2002 award winning IKEA ad that was directed by Spike Jonez, the unfortunate lamp that was left bereft and heartbroken over being replaced, is rescued from the cold, dark, rainy streets by a thoughtful little girl who puts the lamp in her wagon to take home with her. The lamp is dried off, cleaned, given a fresh bulb and is used all over the house before being placed lovingly on the girl’s bedside table. And similar to the 2002 version, a white haired gentleman proclaims at the end that being happy for the lamp is not crazy because “reusing things is much better”.

We’ve put a new spin on an old iconic commercial from 2002 because the more we reuse, the more we light the way for a better future.

Here’s the original version (or first part) of the video from 2002.

via MetaFilter