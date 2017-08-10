Laughing Squid

A Captivating 25 Minute ASMR Tribute to the Calming Wonders of an IKEA Designed Dorm Room

In advance of the upcoming 2017 school year, IKEA is running a rather captivating 25 minute AMSR ad that softly extolls the calming wonders of an IKEA designed dorm room. From the bedsheets to the desk organization system, each detail is given its tactile due.

From soft, comforting twin sheets designed to perfectly fit your mattress, beautiful duvet covers and GULLKLOCKA chenille cushion covers that add softness and texture to your nighttime routine, your local IKEA store is here to help. IKEA SKUBB closet organizers can help you make a neat, organized closet – the perfect way to keep stress and clutter out while creating a calm, stylish place within your dorm.

