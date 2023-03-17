‘The Matrix’ Cast and Wilford Brimley Sing ‘Ice Ice Baby’

The cast of The Matrix and an oatmeal-eating Wilford Brimley in a television ad cleverly sang the lyrics to the famous Vanilla Ice song “Ice Ice, Baby” in an AI-generated parody by Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the prodigious team behind Auralnauts.

On one hand you may be convinced we somehow assembled the original cast of The Matrix along side the ghost of Wilford Brimley to record one of the greatest rap covers of all time. On the other hand, you may find it more believable that we’ve been experimenting with AI voice trainers and lip flap technology in a way that will eventually open up some new doors for how we make videos.