A Clever Animation Documenting the Illustrator’s Experience of Thinking He Had a Heart Attack

When illustrator Bard Edlund felt a stabbing pain in his abdomen he took the logical step of calling his doctor. Concerned that he was having a heart attack, his doctor sent him for a variety of tests to find out what was going on. After the incident, Edlund documented this entire experience in the wonderfully clever animation appropriately entitled “I HAD A HEART ATTACK“.
A true animated story of something awful* that happened to me.
Happy Friday to you, and to me, who survived this traumatic/comedic health scare! https://t.co/JXVJMlP7AS pic.twitter.com/wEg8csTlsN
— Bard Edlund (@edlundart) September 8, 2017
