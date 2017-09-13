Laughing Squid

A Clever Animation Documenting the Illustrator’s Experience of Thinking He Had a Heart Attack

Heart Attack

When illustrator Bard Edlund felt a stabbing pain in his abdomen he took the logical step of calling his doctor. Concerned that he was having a heart attack, his doctor sent him for a variety of tests to find out what was going on. After the incident, Edlund documented this entire experience in the wonderfully clever animation appropriately entitled “I HAD A HEART ATTACK“.

A true animated story of something awful* that happened to me.

CAT Scan

