A Clever Animation Documenting the Illustrator’s Experience of Thinking He Had a Heart Attack

Happy Friday to you, and to me, who survived this traumatic/comedic health scare! https://t.co/JXVJMlP7AS pic.twitter.com/wEg8csTlsN

When illustrator Bard Edlund felt a stabbing pain in his abdomen he took the logical step of calling his doctor. Concerned that he was having a heart attack , his doctor sent him for a variety of tests to find out what was going on. After the incident, Edlund documented this entire experience in the wonderfully clever animation appropriately entitled “ I HAD A HEART ATTACK “.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!