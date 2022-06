Heavy Metal Muppets Sing About Counting to Four in a Hilarious Parody of the Drowning Pool Song ‘Bodies’

A group of heavy metal muppets sings about being only able to count to four in a hilarious parody by Psychostick of the classic Drowning Pool song “Bodies”. The original song features a count to four within the lyrics, lending itself to both the parody and its secondary title.

This parody song is actually called “Numbers” like Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” but no one calls it that. They just call it “I can only count to four” by Psychostick.

Here’s the original Drowning Pool song.

via b3ta