‘I Am Richard Pryor’, A Documentary That Pays a Heartfelt, Honest Tribute to the Legendary Comedian

I Am Richard Pryor, is an original documentary film that pays honest but heartfelt tribute to the legendary comedian who tackled really difficult issues through humor and blazed a trail for those who came after him. The film features interviews with family, friends and co-workers, all of whom loved and knew Pryor in their own way.

Trailblazer, comic, icon. Richard Pryor always spoke his truth and opened the doors for countless comics and performers who came after him.

This film is part of the I Am documentary series on the Paramount Network and airs on March 15, 2019.

